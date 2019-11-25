e-paper
Kane backs ‘proven winner’ Mourinho to end Spurs title drought

Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, guided Spurs to a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Saturday in his first match in charge.

football Updated: Nov 25, 2019 08:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after the match
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho celebrates after the match(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Tottenham Hotspur have found a “proven winner” in new manager Jose Mourinho and must target the FA Cup and Champions League as they bid to end an 11-year title drought, striker Harry Kane has said. Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, guided Spurs to a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Saturday in his first match in charge.

“The gaffer has won at every club he’s gone to -- there’s no hiding away from that,” Kane told the British media.

“He’s a proven winner. I’ve made it clear I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I’ve made it clear I want to win them here and it’s a big year for us.”

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho has claimed 25 major honours but that record will be put to the test at Spurs, who have not won a title since the 2008 League Cup.

Victory over West Ham lifted Spurs to 10th place and Kane said Mourinho’s arrival had offered the players a fresh start.

“When someone has got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team,” Kane said.

“It’s ... a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that.”

