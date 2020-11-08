e-paper
Home / Football / Kane’s 150th Premier League goal gives Spurs win v West Brom

Kane’s 150th Premier League goal gives Spurs win v West Brom

Tottenham, despite starting Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min in attack, struggled to dominate the game but eventually broke down a West Brom side that is without a win after eight games.

football Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:56 IST
Press Trust of India
West Bromwich
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 8, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal Pool
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 8, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal Pool(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal Sunday to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich and make it four away wins out of four in the Premier League.

Kane headed in his landmark goal from Matt Doherty’s cross in the 88th minute.

The victory sent Tottenham top of the standings for the first time in six years, although Jose Mourinho’s side could be dislodged from the summit later in the day.

Tottenham, despite starting Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min in attack, struggled to dominate the game but eventually broke down a West Brom side that is without a win after eight games.

