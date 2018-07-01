Kylian Mbappe revels after lifting France against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2018

Minutes after spearheading France’s 4-3 win over Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the Kazan Arena, Kylian Mbappe was asked about being the second teenager after Pele to score more than one goal in a knockout match at the World Cup.

“It’s flattering to be the second one after Pele but let’s put things in context: Pele is another category,” he replied.

READ | Kylian Mbappe ‘happy’ but says Pele ‘on another level’

The second question at his post-match press conference was about him being born in the same year as France’s World Cup triumph in 1998. Was he the second trophy of the year for the country? Mbappe laughed. “Well, people remember the World Cup victory more than the year I was born in. It’s normal,” he said.

For Mbappe, it’s not the first time of being at the center stage of an elite-level football game. During his breakout season with Monaco, he scored in both legs as his side knocked Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

He has been deemed French football’s golden boy since, also later going on to win the ‘Golden Boy’ award itself in 2017.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe breaks Pele’s record as France beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina

A move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later, Mbappe, still in his teenage years, has been subjected to the kind of pressure that many older players would find harder to handle. Instead of cracking under it, Mbappe has thrived.

And on Saturday, against Argentina in Kazan, one would wonder if Mbappe the boy may have finally passed the baton to Mbappe the man.

Minutes into the game, it was clear that the PSG starlet would keep drawing fouls from an Argentine backline that was finding it difficult to handle his pace.

First Javier Mascherano brought him down in the 7th minute; Marcos Rojo did the same four minutes later but this time, Mbappe secured a penalty for his side.

READ | France dump Lionel Messi’s Argentina out of FIFA World Cup 2018

Nicolas Tagliafico and Ever Banega meted the same treatment to him later on, and with Argentina in the lead early in the second half, there may have been a few concerns in the French bench about whether the teenager would be able to handle the opposition’s rough reception of him as the game progressed.

If Didier Deschamps had any such concerns, those were dispelled within minutes. What makes Mbappe so effective at this level is not just his pace but also his poaching abilities.

Minutes after France had equalised through a Benjamin Pavard screamer, Mbappe created space for himself inside the Argentine box and drove the ball below Franco Armani into the goal. A few minutes further down, he showed the maturity of a world class no. 9 to finish off a counter-attack and hand his side a 4-2 lead.

“There is no better place than a World Cup,” Mbappe later said when asked if he needed a performance like this to establish himself as one of the world’s top players.

His goals led to a question about comparisons with Brazilian great Ronaldo at Deschamps’ press interaction after the game.

“Ronaldo was a forward who could be fulgurant. He was very, very quick. I think Kylian is even quicker. Kylian needs more space as well even if he can play as a forward player. But this is somebody who was a world champion compared to a young player who has a lot of qualities and abilities. He is 19; he will make a lot of progress,” Deschamps replied.

It is perhaps a bit too early for comparisons with Ronaldo, but in a French team laden with some of world football’s biggest names, it may take the ‘fulgurant’ (French for lightning) of Mbappe to fulfill their quest for World Cup glory this summer.