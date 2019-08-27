La Liga: Lionel Messi’s son celebrates goal against Barcelona, gets told off by Luis Suarez - Watch video

football

Lionel Messi is the face of reigning La Liga champions Barcelona. Currently on the sidelines due to an injury, Messi was in the dugout along with his son Mateo during their previous fixture against Real Betis last week. The contest which ended 5-2 in Barcelona’s favour, saw the champions going 1-0 down in the 16th minute with Nabil Fekir putting one behind the back of the net.

In a video which went viral on social media, the 3-year-old Mateo, who was engrossed in enjoying the footballing action, was seen celebrating the goal against Barcelona as soon as it went in. Messi’s teammate Luis Suarez who is also on the sidelines due to an injury, and was watching the match along with him in the dugout, immediately reminded Mateo where his loyalties should lie.

Later, Suarez and Messi shared a laugh over the incident while Mateo gave a wry smile.Suarez, then continued to laugh and was also joined in by the young boy.

Antoine Griezmann proved Barcelona can win without Lionel Messi and do without Neymar too after he scored twice in a 5-2 demolition of Real Betis on Sunday. Griezmann tossed confetti into the air as he celebrated his second at Camp Nou, where he was the star performer, if only for a night in the absence of Messi, who is still short of fitness.

A brilliant Barcelona performance delivered a resounding response to the doubts from their defeat to Athletic Bilbao last weekend, among them a reliance on Messi, the need for Neymar and the future of Ernesto Valverde as coach.

But as Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal made it three, four and five, the gloom was forgotten, along with Nabil Fekir’s opener in the 15th minute, that had Betis level at half-time.

