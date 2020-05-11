e-paper
Home / Football / La Liga President wants matches to resume from June 12

La Liga President wants matches to resume from June 12

With all necessary norms being put into place, LaLiga is set to return next month and Tebas said matches will be played daily for over a month in order to complete the season.

football Updated: May 11, 2020 15:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
F La Liga President Javier Tebas.
La Liga President Javier Tebas.(REUTERS)
         

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said he would like to see the season to resume from June 12 and he also gave an insight into the changes in the calendar once football returns to stadiums in Spain. Football across the country has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. With all necessary norms being put into place, LaLiga is set to return next month and Tebas said matches will be played daily for over a month in order to complete the season.

“I don’t know when football will return,” Tebas was quoted saying by El Partidazo on Movistar as per Daily Mail. “I don’t know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions. “There would be league games daily for 35 days,” he added.

He also revealed that players will be tested for the virus prior to every game and all necessary protocols will be followed with respect to the safety of the footballers. “24 hours before the game the players will be tested,” Tebas said.

“The lowest risk will be during games, I ask that health regulations are followed to get to the start with as few infected as possible. “We’re very on top of the control of players, at home I ask that they keep following the protocol,” the LaLiga President added.

