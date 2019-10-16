e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Lazio hit with stand closure for Celtic game over ‘racist behaviour’

Lazio had been charged after some of their supporters made fascist salutes in the Curva Nord section during the 2-1 home win over French club Rennes on October 3.

football Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:10 IST
AFP
AFP
Milan
Stadio Olimpico
Stadio Olimpico (Getty Images)
         

Italian club Lazio have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Celtic for “racist behaviour” by fans against Rennes, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday. The Roman side have been ordered to close four sections of the Stadio Olimpico which make up the Curva Nord (North Stand) for the game against the Scottish champions on November 7.

Lazio had been charged after some of their supporters made fascist salutes in the Curva Nord section during the 2-1 home win over French club Rennes on October 3.

Lazio have also been fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) by European football’s governing body which has called for football to launch a war on racism.

A suspended sentence of playing one match behind closed doors was also handed down while Lazio must display a banner with the wording #EqualGame, with the UEFA logo on it.

On Tuesday UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said football needed to ‘wage war’ on racism, after Bulgaria’s football union chief resigned following racist incidents at England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia the previous day.

Lazio released a statement prior to the announcement protesting the “deeply damaging” ruling.

“The decisions constitute a heavy penalty that seems not to have taken into account the clear condemnation from the Biancocelesti club against the odious racist behaviour of a few irresponsible people,” the club said.

The statement added that the club “reaffirms its intention to prosecute criminally and civilly those responsible for unacceptable behaviour”.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:10 IST

tags
top news
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
The Taste With Vir Sanghvi: How to choose the right perfume
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News