e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers

Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers

Under has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

football Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Turkey's Cengiz Under.
Turkey's Cengiz Under.(REUTERS)
         

Leicester City are hoping to complete a move for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under to add a new dimension to their attack, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Under has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

“He’s a very, very good player. There have been negotiations with the club and we’re hopeful there,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

“We need a different kind of attacking player to help out at the top end. Having watched him, he’s clearly a talented player. It’s clear we have pace and power, but I feel we need more football in there.”

“We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it’s tight. That’s the profile we’re looking at.”

Rodgers confirmed that James Maddison, who returned from a hip injury during the second half of Leicester’s 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion, is in line to start on Sunday, but Ricardo Pereira will not be available for at least another month due to a knee injury. )

tags
top news
9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Monsoon Session LIVE: Key bills related to Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha today
Monsoon Session LIVE: Key bills related to Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha today
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In