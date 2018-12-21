Liverpool’s James Milner available for Wolves trip

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is back in training and will be available for Friday’s Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers after shaking off a hamstring issue.

Milner picked up the injury towards the end of Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League win over Italian side Napoli last week and the 32-year-old sat out of last Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Anfield as a precaution.

“It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully I’ll be fine for the next game,” Milner told the club’s website ahead of the trip to Molineux Stadium.

“I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision (to miss Sunday’s game).”

Leaders Liverpool, who have 45 points from 17 games, are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign but manager Jurgen Klopp is aware of the threat that promoted Wolves could pose.

The seventh-placed side have drawn with champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal and beat Chelsea earlier this season, playing a fluid style under Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We have to be really strong, we know that. It will be a really interesting game,” Klopp said.

“They have changed system a few times, so that will be interesting as well, how they do that. We have to be ready for everything.”

Wolves will be without striker Diogo Jota, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

“For tomorrow, Jota is impossible. Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” the Wolves manager told reporters.

Wolves are looking for a victory that would provisionally lift them into sixth place above Manchester United, who visit Cardiff City on Saturday.

