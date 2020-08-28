e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool still hungry for success, says Henderson

Liverpool still hungry for success, says Henderson

Henderson, who made 30 appearances in the league before being sidelined by a knee injury, has challenged his team mates to continue improving.

football Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson(REUTERS)
         

Winning the Premier League has not quelled Liverpool’s hunger for silverware and the Reds will continue to push for trophies in the new season, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title last season, finishing 18 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Henderson, who made 30 appearances in the league before being sidelined by a knee injury, has challenged his team mates to continue improving.

“We need to go again, to be better, to keep that desire, that hunger and that competitiveness as we’ve shown over the last few years,” the England midfielder told Liverpool’s website.

“Just keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we’ve proven that over the last few years we’re a top, top team. That’s all down to the hard work and dedication.”

“I’m really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us.”The Jurgen Klopp-coached Liverpool face FA Cup champions Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday before beginning their Premier League title defence against Leeds United on Sept. 12.

“We’ve got to be right at it come that first game and we’ve got another chance to win silverware. After that, the Premier League starts pretty quick, so you need to be ready,” Henderson added.

tags
top news
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Rahul Gandhi calls people to join movement against holding JEE, NEET
Rahul Gandhi calls people to join movement against holding JEE, NEET
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamUGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In