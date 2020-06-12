e-paper
Home / Football / Liverpool thrash Blackburn in warm-up friendly

Liverpool thrash Blackburn in warm-up friendly

football Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File photo of Liverpool.
File photo of Liverpool.(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in a friendly behind closed doors at Anfield on Thursday as Juergen Klopp’s side stepped up their preparations for the Premier League restart next week. First-team regulars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip got their names on the scoresheet along with Takumi Minamino and youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson in a convincing win over the Championship side.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and left back Andy Robertson were left out of the squad as a precaution but Klopp was satisfied with how his players responded.

“We didn’t have enough first-team players,” Klopp told the club’s website. “So that’s why we decided to let three players go for 60 minutes. “That’s OK. It looked really good, pretty much from the beginning.

“In the first game, we don’t have to be football-wise on our highest level, but we need to show that we are ready for competition, that we are ready to defend, that we are ready to find solutions.”

Liverpool, who are 25 points clear at the top of the standings and on the verge of clinching their first league title in 30 years, will restart their campaign against local rivals Everton at Goodison Park on June 21. Klopp’s side will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday.

top news
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
Live: Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Police mount to 2,028; death toll at 22
‘Horrible’: Ex-US diplomat Nicholas Burns on George Floyd’s death
HC tells Delhi govt to allow equipped private hospitals to test for Covid-19
Covid-19: 7 states above 10,000 as India records biggest single-day spike
Sony PS5 design unveiled, seems straight from the future
Use mobile data to keep tabs on home quarantine patients: Govt
Covid-19 crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: Study
