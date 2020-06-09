e-paper
Lyon to lose Tousart for Champions League as loan expires

Lyon to lose Tousart for Champions League as loan expires

Tousart volleyed the only goal when Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in their last-16 first leg in February. The second leg remains to be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 09, 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press
BERLIN
Lyon will be without defensive midfielder Anthony Tousart when the Champions League resumes after Hertha Berlin said his loan deal wouldn’t be extended to cover the restart in August.

Tousart volleyed the only goal when Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in their last-16 first leg in February. The second leg remains to be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hertha signed Tousart from Lyon in January but loaned him back to the French club until June 30.

Tousart hasn’t played since March 8 because the French league was canceled and European competitions were postponed.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said he discussed the loan deal with Lyon but that Tousart would join his new club in Berlin on July 1 as planned.

“We are happy that there is now clarity and that we can welcome Lucas here in July as a new Hertha player,” Preetz said in a statement.

