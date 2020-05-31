e-paper
Home / Football / Madrid’s Marcelo ‘can’t wait’ to resume playing

Madrid’s Marcelo ‘can’t wait’ to resume playing

The La Liga was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to resume the season from June 11.

football Updated: May 31, 2020 14:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya
Marcelo of Real Madrid celebrates a goal against Bayern Munich during 2018 Champions League
Marcelo of Real Madrid celebrates a goal against Bayern Munich during 2018 Champions League(Getty Images)
         

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has said the players ‘can’t wait’ to get back to playing regular football. Spanish top-flight football league, La Liga, was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to resume the season from June 11.

“We had never gone so long without being able to train out on the pitch and our desire to play football has been growing ever since we stopped. Now we’re close to getting going again and we can’t wait,” Marcelo told Real Madrid’s official website.

“It’s been different to what we’re used to. We have to take the positives from it and now we’re used to the routine; it’s not like it used to be but everything’s good. We’re all healthy, the training sessions have been fantastic in recovering our rhythm. Having not touched a ball for so long, when you go back out on the pitch you’ve lost your touch a bit, but now we just can’t wait to start playing games,” he added.

A number of football league’s around Europe, including the French Ligue 1 where a number of Marcelo’s Brazil teammates such as Neymar play, ended their seasons prematurely. However, Spain’s La Liga, the German Bundesliga and England’s Premier League have stayed put. The EPL is eyeing a restart in June whereas the Bundesliga has already, with matches held behind closed doors.

