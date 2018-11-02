Today in New Delhi, India
Manchester United review security after toy guns found in backpack

football Updated: Nov 02, 2018 09:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
File image of Juventus fans are searched by security staff outside the stadium before the match at Old Trafford(REUTERS)

Manchester United will review security measures at Old Trafford after a pitch invader during last month’s Champions League match with Juventus was found to have carried two toy guns into the stadium in his backpack.

“Carrying a children’s miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone,” the BBC quoted a United spokesperson as saying.

“However, as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at United, the club launched an investigation. This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols.”

European soccer’s governing body UEFA have charged United for field invasions by two spectators during the 1-0 home defeat by Juventus. They have until Nov. 22 to respond.

In 2016, United evacuated the stadium minutes before a Premier League game after a suspicious package was found. The device was later determined to be fake and had been accidentally left behind after a training exercise.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:50 IST

