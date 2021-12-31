e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

football Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manchester
Photo of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani
Photo of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani(Twitter)
         

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.

“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension,” United said in a statement.

“The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, has already issued an apology.

“Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.”

tags
top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In