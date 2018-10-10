‘Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022’

Former Argentina coach Jorge Luis Sampaoli believes that star striker Lionel Messi could lead the team to a World Cup glory in 2022. Sampaoli, however, added that this would need a well-defined process.

“Of course yes, but this needs a process, for everything that has happened up to now and you don’t break the process; you correct it. For the next World Cup or Copa America, you need organisation, unlimited confidence and knowing that everything requires a process,” Marca.com quoted him as saying.

Reflecting on his journey at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he had guided the team till the group stage, the former footballer said that he has nothing to regret about as he had put his heart and soul in the tournament.

“I believe that all of us who were there, including myself, were honest in terms of our contribution. I put my heart and my passion into it, but wasn’t enough. I do not think I have to reproach myself with things. I learned a lot for the future,” he said.

Argentina had slumped to a 3-4 defeat against ultimate champions France in their pre-quarterfinal clash to bow out of the prestigious tournament.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 13:12 IST