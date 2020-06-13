e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Messi poses in mask with Barca teammates en route to Mallorca

Messi poses in mask with Barca teammates en route to Mallorca

Messi can be seen in the image with fellow forwards Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, midfielder Arturo Vidal and defenders Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

football Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
File photo of Lionel Messi wearing a mask.
File photo of Lionel Messi wearing a mask.(AP Photo)
         

Barcelona face Mallorca as LaLiga returns on Saturday and club captain Lionel Messi posted a photo with his teammates en route to the island. The players can be seen standing away from each other in the bus in accordance to social distancing norms and are wearing protective gear.

Messi can be seen in the image with fellow forwards Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, midfielder Arturo Vidal and defenders Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique.

The enforced lay-off due to the coronavirus has allowed Suarez to recover from the knee operation he had in January, while Griezmann commented earlier in the week that the break had granted him the physical and mental rest he hadn’t been able to enjoy in the last five years.

The problems for Barca coach Quique Setien are the suspension to central defender Clement Lenglet, which is carried over from Barca’s last game before the lay-off, and a question over Samuel Umtiti, who would be his natural replacement in central defense.

Winger Ousmane Dembele is still missing while youngster Ansu Fati has worked in the gym because of injury and probably won’t travel.

Nelson Semedo will be able to form part of the expedition to Mallorca after testing negative for COVID-19 after being filmed breaking lockdown protocols at a birthday celebration earlier in the week.

Messi will start, although with games every three days, Setien will be anxious to protect his star player, who did suffer some muscle problems a few days ago, while Suarez will probably be eased back into action.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In