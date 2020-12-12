e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Milan’s Ibrahimovic says Man Utd injury forced him to keep going

Milan’s Ibrahimovic says Man Utd injury forced him to keep going

Widely regarded as Sweden’s greatest player, Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 after winning league titles with Dutch side Ajax, Italian clubs Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, Spain’s Barcelona and French giants Paris St Germain.

football Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, right, congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, right, congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic(AP)
         

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered at Manchester United three years ago fuelled his desire to prolong his playing career and that he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

Widely regarded as Sweden’s greatest player, Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 after winning league titles with Dutch side Ajax, Italian clubs Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, Spain’s Barcelona and French giants Paris St Germain.

But his time at United was marred by a career-threatening injury in 2017 that kept him out of action for almost a year.

The 39-year-old re-joined Milan in January after two seasons with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, and has thrived on his return, scoring 10 goals this season to lift Stefano Pioli’s side to the top of the table.

“After my injury I said to myself that as long as I can play football, I want to play,” Ibrahimovic told BBC. “When you play on this level it’s all about performance. If you perform, if you bring results, then you are still at the top.

“As soon as you don’t do that, someone else will come and perform. I like that pressure, I don’t want to be here because of what I’ve done before. I’m here because of what I do at present. That’s why I bring out the best every day. I’ll keep going until I can’t do these things any more.”

Milan are four points clear of second-placed Sassuolo with a game in hand as they seek their first league title since 2010-11.

“We are in unbelievable form - we are doing great,” Ibrahimovic added. “But still we haven’t won anything, we have to keep that in mind.”

tags
top news
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In