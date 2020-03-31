e-paper
Missing Champions League? Here are three sensational comeback wins in UCL that happened in March

Missing Champions League? Here are three sensational comeback wins in UCL that happened in March

With UEFA Champions League getting postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a look at three sensational UCL comeback wins that took place in March.

football Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FC Barcelona players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match.
FC Barcelona players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match.(AFP)
         

1) PSG vs Barcelona, Round of 16, 2016-17

In footballing history, the Round of 16 clash between PSG and Barcelona from the 2016/17 season is bound to go down in history as one of the greatest comebacks. Barcelona suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at Parc des Princes at the hands of the Ligue 1 giants. But in the return leg, they managed to make it 3-0 by the 50th minute, signaling hopes of a dramatic comeback. But a goal from Edinson Cavani in the 62nd minute, ended the hopes as PSG climbed up with 5-3 on aggregate, with an away goal advantage. It meant Barca had to score three more goals to sail through,

In the 88th minute, Neymar converted a penalty, and then in the 90+1’st minute, he converted another one. Barca needed one more goal from somewhere to win this. A freekick in the final minute of the match saw Sergi Roberto putting in a half-volley chance into the back of the net and the entire Nou Camp erupted. Barcelona won the encounter 6-5 on aggregate.

2) Manchester United vs PSG, Round of 16, 2018/19

After Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho as the manager, United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given temporary command of the ship. Ole got off to a fantastic start in the Premier League but failed to carry it to Champions League in his first game in February against PSG at Old Trafford. But things changed in March when United traveled to Paris for the return leg.

Paul Pogba, who was given a red card in the first leg, was banned from the match, and PSG was 2-0 up on aggregate, with two away goals advantage. It meant United had to score three goals to win. In the 2nd minute of the game, Romelu Lukaku scored the first goal for the visitors. But PSG cancelled it out in the 12th minute with Juan Bernat Velasco finding the back of the net. Lukaku added another for United in the 23rd minute. United still needed one more goal to win the encounter on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate. A controversial VAR decision gave United a penalty in the injury time, which Marcus Rashford converted to win the match. Ole was made the permanent manager of the club after the win with a contract till 2023.

3) Monaco vs Manchester City, Round of 16, 2016/17

There was a time when Monaco had Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiémoué Bakayoko in their line-up. It was a dangerous combination of players that achieved the impossible in 2016/17 - they defeated PSG to win the Ligue 1 title. That year, they also achieved a huge comeback win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City which went unnoticed.

Trailing 5-3 on aggregate, Monaco needed two more goals in the 2nd leg. Kylian Mbappe and Fabino provided the two early goals which put Monaco in front, with a 5-5 aggregate and away goals advantage. But Leroy Sane scored a goal for City in the 71st minute, and it seemed Guardiola’s side would go on to win this one. But Tiemoue Bakayoko scored the final goal of the match in the 77th minute to win the match for the French club.

Football News