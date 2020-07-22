e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that they have paid their title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff.

football Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mohun Bagan supporters celebrating a victory.
Mohun Bagan supporters celebrating a victory.(PTI)
         

I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that they have paid their title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff. Having won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League champions ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

“With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff,” the club said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of their players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In