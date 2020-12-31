e-paper
Home / Football / Moreno happy to be ‘number one’ at Monaco after Spain split

Moreno happy to be ‘number one’ at Monaco after Spain split

Moreno, 42, takes over at 2004 European and 2017 French champions Monaco after Leonardo Jardim was sacked for the second time.

football Updated: Dec 31, 2019 09:30 IST
AFP
AFP
Monaco
Robert Moreno
Robert Moreno (REUTERS)
         

Robert Moreno was unveiled as the new coach of Monaco, admitting his bitter bust-up with Spain boss Luis Enrique had paved the way for him to become “number one”. Moreno, 42, takes over at 2004 European and 2017 French champions Monaco after Leonardo Jardim was sacked for the second time.

However, he arrives at the Ligue 1 outfit having been accused of “disloyalty” by Enrique.

Moreno was previously Spain assistant coach but was promoted to the top job after Enrique resigned to take care of his nine-year-old daughter Xana, who died in August of cancer.

“I had nine extraordinary years at his side,” said Moreno on Monday.

“But that is all in the past. Today is my presentation as Monaco coach. I have coached since I was 14 and obtained my UEFA licence at 25.

“I always wanted to become the number one. This is the start of that stage,” added Moreno who guided Spain through qualifying for Euro 2020 in the absence of Enrique.

He arrives at the Russian-backed principality club with the team in seventh place in Ligue 1 and 17 points behind leaders and defending champions PSG.

Jardim, who took Monaco to the league title in 2017, was fired at the weekend, just over a year since he was previously sent packing.

Moreno said he had been considering a range of offers since his acrimonious November departure from the Spanish national team.

“The Monaco project had the best guarantees and conditions,” he said after signing a deal until June 2022.

“I knew that I wanted to work at a high level and I wanted a project that matched this desire. Coming here means growing as a coach and a person.”

