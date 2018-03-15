Neymar criticised for Stephen Hawking ‘tribute’
Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star, appears to have woefully misjudged a Twitter tribute to Stephen Hawking, who died on Wednesdayfootball Updated: Mar 15, 2018 13:47 IST
Neymar has drawn criticism for a seemingly ill-judged social media tribute to the late Stephen Hawking.
World renowned physicist Hawking died at his home in Cambridge on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of affection.
READ | Neymar took a step back leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain: Ronaldo
At 22, Hawking was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease, the illness leaving him confined to a wheelchair and needing a voice synthesiser to speak.
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar is recovering from a broken metatarsal in a bid to take part in his country’s World Cup campaign.
He tweeted: “You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking”
READ | Real Madrid should sign Neymar, says Ronaldo
The post was accompanied by a picture of Neymar gesturing happily in a wheelchair, with his foot in a surgical boot.
Many Twitter users responded, stating they felt the 26-year-old appearing to equate his struggle with an injury that will hinder him for a matter of weeks to Hawking’s half-century battle against a severely debilitating condition was in poor taste.
Você tem que ter uma atitude positiva e tirar o melhor da situação na qual se encontra.— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 14, 2018
Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/JE2MtyuT6b