e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Sao Paulo state police also said in a statement on Tuesday they were indicting Trindade’s former husband, Estivens Alves, on fraud charges.

football Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
PSG striker Neymar
PSG striker Neymar (REUTERS)
         

Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker.

The former Brazil captain was accused of raping Najila Trindade in a Paris hotel room in May, but he alleged the encounter was consensual and prosecutors said in August they were dropping the case against him due to a lack of evidence.

Sao Paulo state police also said in a statement on Tuesday they were indicting Trindade’s former husband, Estivens Alves, on fraud charges.

The BBC reported Trindade’s lawyer as saying the indictment had taken him by surprise and that his client rejected the accusations.

The case received worldwide attention and posed sponsorship headaches for Neymar, as well as hurting his international career.

The former Barcelona and Santos forward always denied the accusations against him and released private chats and lurid photos he had exchanged with Trindade.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:02 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11Kailasavadivoo SivanKBC 11Taapsee PannuChandrababu NaiduMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Modi in MathuraMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office Collection
Top News
latest news
Football News
don't miss