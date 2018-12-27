Not winning Ballon d’Or did not come as surprise, I already knew it: Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or title five times in his career but this time he finished fifth on the list. The 31-year-old is, however, not at all surprised by the development as he already knew that this time he would not be the winner.

Messi, while admitting that Ballon d’Or is a big prize, said that he already knew that he has got no chance of winning the trophy this season.

“If I’m honest, I don’t give much importance to it although it is a big prize. I knew this season I didn’t have the chance to win it and I wasn’t surprised,” Marca.com quoted Messi as saying.

The Argentina footballer has three children and two of them are often spotted with Barcelona camp. The forward player said that at this point of his life when he has children, family has become his priority. As soon as I had my children, the priority was always my family. It is the most important thing. Obviously, I love football and I live for it, but family is above all,” Messi said.

Recently, the footballer received fifth Golden Shoe of his career for leading all of Europe’s soccer leagues in scoring last season. Messi said that it is a nice prize of recognition and he is happy to win the award.

“It’s a nice prize for recognition and that’s for everyone. It is a prize for the team, just as when a goalkeeper wins the Zamora, it is a general prize for the team and I’m happy to be able to win it again,” he said.

A 10-year dominance by Messi and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or ended when Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric grabbed his maiden Ballon d’Or of his career.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 20:47 IST