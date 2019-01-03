Ole Gunnar Solskjaer matches Matt Busby as Manchester United beat Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Midas touch at Manchester United continued at St James’ Park as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford earned the caretaker manager a fourth successive win on Wednesday.

Only the great Matt Busby, who won his first five games in charge of United back in 1946, had previously started a United reign with a four-match winning streak.

On a more difficult night for Solskjaer, though, against stubborn Newcastle, it was a second-half substitution from the Norwegian that propelled United to their latest success as Lukaku scored with his first touch in the 64th minute.

As soon as he came on, the Belgian latched on to Rashford’s free kick, which was not cleanly held by Newcastle’s otherwise excellent goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Then Rashford himself doubled the lead after a fine counter-attack involving Lukaku and the returning Alexis Sanchez, ensuring that sixth-placed United have now scored 14 goals in four games in their perfect start under Solskjkaer.

Newcastle, who lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season, had their moments in the first half with Christian Atsu coming closer to striking for Newcastle on three occasions but are just two points above the drop zone.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 04:33 IST