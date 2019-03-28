Today in New Delhi, India
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday

football Updated: Mar 28, 2019 16:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,Manchester United,Manchester United manager
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (AFP)

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday, following a highly successful caretaker spell in charge.

The Norwegian has inspired a revival of United’s fortunes since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:04 IST

