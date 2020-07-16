e-paper
Home / Football / Chelsea had 48 hours more rest, it’s not fair: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says FA Cup semi-final schedule not fair

United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League later on Thursday while Chelsea head into the encounter having beat Norwich City on Tuesday.

football Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:32 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unfair that Chelsea have 48 hours more to prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final between the teams.

“There is a concern that they’ve had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart. I have to think about Thursday. We have to win that one and then let’s pick up the pieces after that.”

However, Solskjaer said his team were in good shape to deal with the upcoming schedule.

“The next two weeks will be hectic, but we’re very fit. Our lads haven’t felt as fit as this for years,” he added.

8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
'What about ghar wapsi?' Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 32,000 Covid-19 cases
Pulse oximeters, plasma bank to ramped-up testing: How Delhi fights back Covid-19
EXCLUSIVE| 'Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs'
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
On The Record | 'Congress needs clarity at the top': Dinesh Gundu Rao
