Home / Football / One more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

One more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

General view of a match ball held by Manchester United's David de Gea during the warm up before the match.
General view of a match ball held by Manchester United's David de Gea during the warm up before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Premier League said on Thursday that there was one positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted earlier this week.

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive,” the league said in a statement.

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has seen a total of 17 positives in nine rounds of testing so far.

The Premier League returned to action on Wednesday with two matches after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a controversial goalless draw where United were denied a legitimate goal while Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0.

