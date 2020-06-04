One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

football

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:40 IST

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed a person from the club had tested positive for COVID-19, the only positive result in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17. The club said in a statement on Wednesday that the person was asymptomatic and would now self-isolate for seven days. “Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed,” the club said.

The Premier League confirmed in a separate statement that there had been only one positive result in the latest round of testing when 1,197 players and club staff were checked. In the four previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March when the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down world sport. Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and British media reported teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played.

Tests were also conducted in the second-tier Championship over the last four days and the English Football League (EFL) said in a statement that nine people from six clubs had tested positive and were now self-isolating.