e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Football / Ottis Gibson appointed Bangladesh bowling coach

Ottis Gibson appointed Bangladesh bowling coach

The 50-year old has signed a two-year agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which will go into 2022. Gibson will replace South African Charl Langeveldt who had resigned in December 2019.

football Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
File image of Ottis Gibson
File image of Ottis Gibson (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Bangladesh. The 50-year old has signed a two-year agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which will go into 2022. Gibson will replace South African Charl Langeveldt who had resigned in December 2019.

“He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world,” said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a press release. “He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team’s coaching group.”

Since his retirement as a player in 2007, Gibson has held coaching positions including the head coach’s role with the West Indies and South Africa and bowling coach of England.

Gibson’s assignment with Bangladesh starts immediately as he will join the squad for the Pakistan tour. Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11.

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.

tags
top news
‘Go ahead and try implementing CAA’: Prashant Kishor challenges Amit Shah
‘Go ahead and try implementing CAA’: Prashant Kishor challenges Amit Shah
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News