e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Football / Paul Pogba to go under knife for ankle injury, out for 3-4 weeks

Paul Pogba to go under knife for ankle injury, out for 3-4 weeks

France World Cup winner Pogba made his comeback last month from an ankle problem that had kept him out since the end of September.

football Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manchester
File image of Paul Pogba
File image of Paul Pogba(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed that key midfielder Paul Pogba will need an operation on his ankle injury which will keep him out for “three or four weeks”. “We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major, but it’s something that has to be dealt with,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He’s been advised to do it (the operation) as soon as possible and we will probably do it soon, so he will be out for three or four weeks.

“It’s a big blow because Paul is out now and Scott (McTominay) is also injured -- he is out for a few months.

“We just hope that Paul can come back in a month-ish. But if Fred and Nemanja (Matic) played like they did today, I will be happy,” Solskjaer said.

France World Cup winner Pogba made his comeback last month from an ankle problem that had kept him out since the end of September.

United lost to Arsenal 0-2 on Wednesday night.

tags
top news
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News