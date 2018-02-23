Pep Guardiola charged by English FA for sporting Catalan ribbon
Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has been charged for wearing the yellow Catalonia ribbon at matches and press conference since the region’s failed secession bid.football Updated: Feb 23, 2018 22:33 IST
AP, Manchester
The English Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians.
Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona’s soccer team, as both a player and coach.
Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia’s failed secession bid in October when a banned independence referendum was held.
The English FA says the ribbon is a “political message” which requires him to be charged with being in breach of kit and advertising regulations. Guardiola has until March 5 to respond to the charge.