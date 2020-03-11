PK Banerjee’s condition remains critical: Hospital

football

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:47 IST

Legendary footballer PK Banerjee’s condition remains critical, his hospital said in a statement. “He is on continued ventilator support at intensive care unit and his condition remains to be critical,” said the statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

Banerjee was put on ventilator recently and his condition was said to be critical. Banerjee was battling with a chest infection for a month or so and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He had subsequently been discharged on January 23.

“A multidisciplinary team of IPGMER Consultants reviewed clinical condition and ongoing treatment of Shri P.K.Banerjee today evening.

“They have reviewed the clinical management alongwith the treating consultants at Medica and suggested continuing the current treatment plan.

“Later, they have spoken to family members alongwith the treating consultants, answered their queries and informed them that they were satisfied with the ongoing treatment considering his present clinical condition,” the statement said.