PK Banerjee’s health condition deteriorates

football

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:02 IST

Legendary footballer P.K. Banerjee’s health condition has deteriorated, the hospital where he is admitted said in a statement on Monday.

Two-time Olympian Banerjee has been on life support since March 2. “Inspite of the best efforts, his clinical condition has deteriorated and he is failing to respond adequately to the treatment. A team of doctors has briefed the family about his condition,” said a statement issued by the Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

Banerjee is battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23.