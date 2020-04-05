e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Player sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting Coronavirus curfew

Player sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting Coronavirus curfew

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.

football Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:58 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Belgrade
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.

Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month. Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.

top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Covid-19 doubling rate in India at 4.1 days: Govt
Covid-19 doubling rate in India at 4.1 days: Govt
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,374, 79 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,374, 79 deaths reported so far: Health Ministry
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News