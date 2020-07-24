e-paper
Home / Football / Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.

football Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson with teammates celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson with teammates celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (Pool via REUTERS)
         

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday. The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Full stadiums in Premier League matches‘difficult’ for a year

However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on Aug. 23 and Aug. 21 respectively.

The new season kicks off after the international break with European soccer’s governing body UEFA announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between Sept. 3-8.

The Premier League also added that they would continue to consult with the Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of domestic competitions.

