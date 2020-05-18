Premier League clubs agree to return to small-group training from Tuesday

football

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:12 IST

Premier League, England’s top flight football competition, has taken its first step towards returning to action after the league was halted in March due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The clubs on Monday agreed to return to small-group training under very strict protocols which would help keep everyone involved in the activity safe.

The Premier League issued a statement after the meeting which read:

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

The health and well being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

The league has been aiming to return by mid-June but coaches and players have voiced their concern about the lack of training for players before returning to full fledged action. The German Bundesliga on the other hand became the first high profile European football league to kick off action behind closed doors with matches taking place over the weekend.

Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is hopeful that the league will be able to meet its aim of a mid-June restart.

“I had some very constructive discussions on Thursday with the FA, the EFL (English Football League) and the Premier League,” Dowden told Sky News on Monday according to Agence France Presse.

“We are working hard with them to try and get it back, aiming for mid-June, but the number one test is public safety.

“They, like a lot of other sports we’re looking at returning behind closed doors, have met with Public Health England several times to look at the safety.