Premier League clubs vote for longer summer transfer window

football

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:15 IST

Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to move the closing date of the summer transfer window to bring it into line with the rest of Europe. At Thursday’s shareholders’ meeting the clubs voted to revert to the traditional date at the end of August or early September after two seasons when the window closed on the eve of the campaign. This year’s summer window will close at 1600 GMT on Tuesday, September 1 as August 31 is a public holiday.

A Premier League statement read: “At a shareholders’ meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the summer transfer window closing date for season 2020/21. “This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST (1600 GMT) on 1 September. “Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous shareholders’ meetings.”