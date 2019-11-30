e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Premier League: Manchester City stumble again to Jonjo Shelvey stunner against Newcastle United

However, City’s defensive flaws were soon exposed once more as Jonjo Shelvey swept home a well-worked free-kick six minutes later.

football Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Newcastle
Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle shakes hands with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker.
Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle shakes hands with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker.(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes faltered once more as the champions twice blew a lead to draw 2-2 at Newcastle on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men were frustrated for long spells after Jetro Willems quickly cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s first half opener, but seemed to have found the moment of magic they needed thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s sensational strike eight minutes from time. However, City’s defensive flaws were soon exposed once more as Jonjo Shelvey swept home a well-worked free-kick six minutes later.

City have now dropped points in five of their 14 league games this season and could end the day 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. Guardiola was without Sergio Aguero who has been ruled out for a couple of weeks by a thigh muscle injury and City missed his predatory instincts as they failed to make nearly 80 percent possession count.

Sterling has usurped Aguero so far this season as City’s major source of goals and was clinical 22 minutes in after a lovely backheel from David Silva set the England international up for his 15th goal of the season. However, the lead lasted just three minutes as the normally goal-shy Magpies produced their own moment of quality when Miguel Almiron teed up Willems to slot past Ederson into the far corner.

When City lost on their last visit to St James’ Park back in January the title seemed lost, only for a 14-game winning streak to end the campaign to pip Liverpool to the post. The Reds’ relentless form at the top of the table meant City started the day nine points behind and with precious little margin for error even before November is out.

But the sharpness and accuracy of passing that has characterised City’s two title triumphs under Guardiola was lacking as the visitors’ struggled to unlock the mass ranks of the Newcastle defence. City finally began to work Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal in the final quarter as De Bruyne’s shot from a narrow angle was turned away before Gabriel Jesus had a huge chance to make his mark in Aguero’s absence.

The Brazilian was played clean through on goal by Silva but shot straight at Dubravka before De Bruyne’s follow-up effort was blocked. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were called upon from the bench to make and impact in the final 20 minutes and with his first touch Bernardo dragged wide another glorious chance on his normally trusty left foot.

De Bruyne was the one constant threat for City and looked to have won the game when he chested down a looping clearance before smashing the ball in off the underside of the bar. Newcastle had barely mustered a single attack in the second half, but after Fernandinho conceded a needless foul and was lucky to avoid seeing a second yellow card, Christian Atsu picked out Shelvey unmarked on the edge of the box to find the bottom corner.

City still had one more chance to take all three points in stoppage time when De Bruyne picked out Sterling, but his shot lacked the power to beat Dubravka and with that opportunity may have gone their chances of a third title in a row.

tags
top news
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News