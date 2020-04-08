e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / PSG launch crowdfunding platform to fight COVID-19

PSG launch crowdfunding platform to fight COVID-19

Paris St Germain have decided to launch a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals fight the coronavirus outbreak, the French champions said on Wednesday.

football Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a Champions League match.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a Champions League match.(AP)
         

French heavyweights Paris St Germain have decided to launch a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals fight the coronavirus outbreak, the French champions said on Wednesday.

“By opening a crowdfunding platform... Paris St Germain is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France (region) hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire... and Action against Hunger,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

“The club is calling on the whole PSG family to contribute.”

PSG have already raised 200,000 euros ($217,240) by selling a ‘Tous Unis’ (All United) shirts.

Over 100,000 have been infected, and more than 10,000 have died from the coronavirus in France, where people have been under lockdown since March 17.

Meanwhile, with the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the doctors, nurses and health workers have been working overtime to ensure that those affected get timely treatment. And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked them for standing up and fighting the pandemic like heroes.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper and current bowling coach Waqar Younis had thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News