PSG put all sporting activity on hold due to coronavirus

PSG put all sporting activity on hold due to coronavirus

The French top-flight has already been put on hold as has the Champions League since last week due to the deadly spread of COVID-19.

football Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:15 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
General view of the main entrance of the Parc de Princes stadium
General view of the main entrance of the Parc de Princes stadium(REUTERS)
         

Paris Saint-Germain have suspended all sporting activities until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Sunday. The French top-flight has already been put on hold as has the Champions League since last week due to the deadly spread of COVID-19.

“Sporting activities for all our professional clubs will remain provisionally suspended for a period starting tomorrow March 16 until an undetermined date,” the Ligue 1 champions said.

PSG had announced the freezing of all their sporting sections including football and handball until Sunday and will announce a further update on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in France, which has recorded more than 4,500 cases and 91 deaths from the illness, fellow Ligue 1 side Nice also stopped their activities and closed their training centre.

Earlier on Sunday, Lyon defended president Jean-Michel Aulas after he had suggested wiping out the French season.

On Friday, Aulas told newspaper Le Monde: “The most logical thing would be to say: we’ll cancel everything and go back to the situation at the start of the season.”

