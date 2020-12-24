e-paper
Home / Football / PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino set to become new manager - reports

PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino set to become new manager - reports

football Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:35 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
File photo of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.
File photo of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. (Getty Images)
         

Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to various media reports on Thursday.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by AFP to confirm the reports carried by L’Equipe newspaper and RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first ever Champions League final last season.

But now, if the reports are confirmed, less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them into their first Champions League final.

This season Tuchel has led PSG to a last 16 date with Barcelona in the Champions League, while on the domestic front the Qatari-backed side are one point off the top of the table in Ligue 1.

