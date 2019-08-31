e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

PSG win at Metz after play stopped due to homophobic banner

Aug 31, 2019
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
PSG's players celebrate a goal in the first half of the French League One soccer match against Metz.
PSG's players celebrate a goal in the first half of the French League One soccer match against Metz.(AP)
         

Paris St Germain picked up a third win in four Ligue 1 games by beating Metz 2-0 away on Friday as yet another French game this season witnessed a homophobic incident which led to play being temporarily stopped.

The champions took the lead in the 11th minute when Angel di Maria scored a penalty by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, having spurned a spot kick in last week’s 4-0 win over Toulouse.

Play was briefly halted by the referee midway through the first half for a few minutes due to a banner held up by the home supporters which was deemed to be homophobic.

It was the fourth such incident to occur in a French game this season after the French Football Federation pledged to crack down on homophobic chanting.

Metz's supporters hold banners with homophobic connotation
Metz's supporters hold banners with homophobic connotation ( AP )

PSG’s Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead with a header shortly before halftime, his third goal in two league games this term after his brace against Toulouse.

The victory put PSG provisionally top of Ligue 1 on nine points ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures. Metz have four points from their four matches so far.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 02:46 IST

