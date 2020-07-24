e-paper
Home / Football / ‘Quite a dangerous narrative’: Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel defends under-fire David De Gea

'Quite a dangerous narrative': Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel defends under-fire David De Gea

Calls for De Gea to be dropped have grown after the 29-year-old’s mistakes in United’s FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea last weekend, with Dean Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

football Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (not pictured) scores their first goal past Manchester United's David de Gea.
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (not pictured) scores their first goal past Manchester United's David de Gea. (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the criticism being levelled at his Manchester United counterpart David de Gea was building a “dangerous narrative”.

Calls for De Gea to be dropped have grown after the 29-year-old’s mistakes in United’s FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea last weekend, with Dean Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

With Leicester set to meet United on Sunday, Schmeichel said media coverage of De Gea’s performances could give viewers the impression the Spaniard was constantly making mistakes.

“That’s sometimes quite a dangerous narrative because all of a sudden it starts building momentum and for someone like David, I really feel for him because he’s been unbelievable for so many years and every goalkeeper goes through periods (of poor form),” he added.

“There’s a lot of pressure also in the sense that you now have an England goalkeeper (Henderson) coming through and, like it or not, in this country when you have an English goalkeeper, that means so much and they do tend to build them up.

“I genuinely hope for someone like Henderson, who’s had an amazing season, that he can be allowed to develop. I hope... he gets another season, maybe two at Sheffield United and play the way he’s done and then he’ll be ready,” he said.

“But for now De Gea is still a world-class goalkeeper. It’s a lonely position and those are the margins you play in ... you simply can’t make mistakes because you’ll be punished.”

