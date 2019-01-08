 Real Madrid crisis deepens as Toni Kroos suffers injury
Real Madrid crisis deepens as Toni Kroos suffers injury

Real Madrid tests showed Toni Kroos sustained a tear of the adductor muscle in his left leg on Sunday in the home loss to Real Sociedad

football Updated: Jan 08, 2019 14:30 IST
File photo of Toni Kroos. (AP)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will be sidelined for about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The club says tests on Monday showed Kroos sustained a tear of the adductor muscle in his left leg on Sunday in the home loss to Real Sociedad.

The German player had to be replaced late in the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Also read: Luka Modric backs manager Solari as Real Madrid fall 10 points behind Barcelona

Kroos was added to an injury list that already includes Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.

Madrid dropped to fifth place in the Spanish league with the 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:30 IST

