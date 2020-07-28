Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for coronavirus

football

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:16 IST

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid said Mariano was in “perfect health condition” and was following health protocols. He was confined at his home, the club said.

The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title — the club’s first in three years.

The club said players “returned to work under strict health safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 26-year-old Mariano played only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last had been against Getafe in the Spanish league on July 2.