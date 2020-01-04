e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Football / Real Madrid overcome Getafe test to put pressure on Barca

Real Madrid overcome Getafe test to put pressure on Barca

Real were missing captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and were tested to the limits by seventh-placed Getafe at a sold-out Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium and the final scoreline flattered Zinedine Zidane’s side.

football Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Valverde.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Valverde.(REUTERS)
         

Defender Raphael Varane helped Real Madrid to a hard-fought 3-0 win at Getafe on Saturday, their first La Liga victory in four matches, to provisionally go ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings.

The France defender forced the opening goal for Real in the 34th minute, out-jumping goalkeeper David Soria to meet a cross from Ferland Mendy which rebounded off the keeper into the net for an own goal.

Real were missing captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and were tested to the limits by seventh-placed Getafe at a sold-out Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium and the final scoreline flattered Zinedine Zidane’s side.

It took some top saves from their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to shut out the home side before Varane doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, heading a Toni Kroos free kick past Soria.

Real went all out for a third goal in the closing stages of the game and Luka Modric netted in the fifth minute of added time to round off the victory after Gareth Bale and Vinicius Jr. had missed clear chances to score.

The win takes Real top of the standings on 40 points after 19 games, one ahead of champions Barcelona in second who visit local rivals Espanyol later on Saturday.

tags
top news
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News