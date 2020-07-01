e-paper
Home / Football / Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups: Zidane

Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups: Zidane

Real will be targeting a sixth consecutive victory since the Covid-19 hiatus when they host Getafe, looking to capitalise on Barca’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday

football Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:27 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors.(Reuters)
         

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side will not rest until they are declared champions after title rivals Barcelona handed them the opportunity to go four points clear at the top of La Liga if they beat Getafe on Thursday.

Real will be targeting a sixth consecutive victory since the Covid-19 hiatus when they host Getafe, looking to capitalise on Barca’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, which was the Catalans’ third draw in six matches.

“The reality is we have 18 points left to fight for and you cannot say anything until you are champions mathematically,” Zidane told a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “I have been in this situation as a player before and I know we still haven’t won anything. The players and I are not about to forget that.”

Real have a full squad for the Getafe game although there is concern about the recent performances of Eden Hazard, who has received rough treatment from opponents since returning from a serious ankle injury he sustained in February. Zidane said he hoped players were not trying to target the Belgian.

“We know how good he is and so do our rivals. But I hope they are not trying to cause him damage. Our opponents play tough, but we have to be relaxed about that,” he said. “Eden has struggled because he has been away from the pitch for a long time and we have to be patient with him, but he’ll be back to top form in no time at all.”

