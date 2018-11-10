Roland Garros finalist Lucie Safarova set to retire

Czech former world number five Lucie Safarova, a French Open runner-up in 2015, said Saturday she will retire after January’s Australian Open.

The 31-year-old has struggled with illness after coming down with a bacterial infection three years ago, just months after her run to the Roland Garros final.

She said the stress of constant travel was taking a toll on her and that she preferred to bow out on her own terms.

“The time has come, I wanted to do it the right way, I still like tennis and will miss it,” she told reporters at the Fed Cup final between the Czech Republic and the United States.

The left-hander, currently ranked 106th, has won seven individual titles and a further 15 in doubles.

She claimed five Grand Slam doubles triumphs alongside American Bethanie Mattek-Sands -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open in 2015 and 2017, and lifting the US Open crown in 2016.

She also won the Fed Cup on four occasions.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 22:44 IST