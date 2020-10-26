e-paper
Ronaldinho tests positive for Covid-19

In August, Ronaldinho was released and set free to return home to Brazil after five months of living under house arrest in Paraguay.

football Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:30 IST
Brazil's Atletico Mineiro's Ronaldinho celebrates his team's victory over Argentina's Newell's Old Boys at the end of a Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Brazil's Atletico Mineiro's Ronaldinho celebrates his team's victory over Argentina's Newell's Old Boys at the end of a Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.(AP)
         

Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho has become the latest victim of the novel coronavirus. The 40-year-old Ronaldinho announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. It has been a tough period for the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year winner as he was arrested last year in Paraguay and was placed under house arrest for 5 months. Ronaldinho has made a statement saying that he currently has no symptoms and is self-isolating in Belo Horizonte.

“I’ve been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event. I took the test and tested positive for Covid. I’m fine, asymptomatic, but we’ll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug,” Goal.com quoted Ronaldinho as saying in an Instagram story.

Ronaldinho, along with his brother Roberto Assis, was arrested in Paraguay in early March after using false passports to enter the country. However, both were released from prison next month after lawyers posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on their behalf and they were placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to await trial, Goal.com had reported.

Both had pleaded guilty to entering the country with fake passports as part of the agreement.

(with ANI inputs)

