e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Ronaldo agrees to 3.8 million Euro wage cut: Report

Ronaldo agrees to 3.8 million Euro wage cut: Report

According to Tuttosport, the move came after a conversation between club captain Giorgio Chiellini and the rest of the squad.

football Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Turin
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS)
         

Juventus and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wag cut from the Italian champions as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

According to Tuttosport, the move came after a conversation between club captain Giorgio Chiellini and the rest of the squad. Negotiations are still on between Chiellini and the squad with club president Andre Agnelli and chief football office Fabio Paratici for further wage cuts.

Three Juventus players have tested positive for coronavirus. Star striker Paulo Dybala was the latest before which midfielder Blaise Matuidi and defender Daniel Rugani all tested positive.

Italy has been one of the epicentres of the pandemic spread. Over 85,000 cases have been reported thus far and nearly 10,000 people have died.

top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News